In Mumbai, autorickshaw and black-and-yellow taxi fares are set to rise from next month. The transport authority has approved an increase of ₹3 in the basic fare of the two public transport modes.

The revised rates will apply from February 1 in Mumbai and its surrounding metropolitan region, and only to CNG-run taxis and autorickshaws.

The new basic fare for autorickshaws will be ₹26 instead of ₹23, while it will rise to ₹31 from the current ₹28 for black-and-yellow taxis, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) said in a statement.

The fare for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will start at ₹48 instead of the current ₹40 for the first 1.5 kilometres, the statement added.

Also Read | Flying taxis are on the horizon as aviation soars into a new frontier

The MMRTA’s decision was approved in a meeting held on Thursday.

The new fares can be charged only after meters are recalibrated, the MMRTA also said.

Khatua panel formula The MMRTA, chaired by transport secretary Sanjay Sethi, has revised the fare of taxis and autorickshaws plying in the MMR after more than two years. The previous fare hike was in September 2022.

"The fare hike will only apply to taxis and auto rickshaws with meters adjusted to the new rates," the statement said.

As per the statement, on March 9, 2020, the Maharashtra government adopted a formula derived by the BC Khatua panel for the fare revision of taxis and autorickshaws in the state. The panel was set up on October 10, 2016.

Using the Khatua panel's formula for deriving the fare hike of CNG-run taxis and autorickshaws in the Mumbai metropolitan region, the revised fare is calculated, taking into consideration the average vehicle price consumer index rate of interest for vehicle loans, among other things.

Following the fare revision, it will be mandatory for the taxi and autorickshaw drivers to get their vehicle meters recalibrated with new fare within the next three months from February 1 to April 30, 2025. Until the meters are recalibrated, the previous fare tariff card will be applicable till April 30.

MSRTC bus fares hiked The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Friday approved a 14.95 per cent hike in fares of buses as per the formula determined by the Hakim Committee.