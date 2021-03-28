As Maharashtra continues to see an upsurge in new infections, the state government has decided to tighten its Covid-19 restrictions till 15 April.

In order to check the spread, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a night curfew across the state, including Mumbai, from Sunday, under its 'Mission Begin Again' program.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that the night curfew in the city will be imposed from either 10 pm or 11 pm on 28 March.

The city has been witnessing a record surge in daily cases for the past week. On Saturday, the financial capital of India reported 6,123 new Covid-19 cases -- highest ever single-day spike.

Here's what the administration is doing to control the second wave

Hotels, pubs, malls shut: As cases rise, the Mumbai mayor has ordered hotels and pubs to remain shut during the night curfew.

In addition, malls too have been instructed to stay shut between 8 pm and 7 am, Thackeray ordered after a meeting.

However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.

Rule on pubic gathering: The state government has announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious.

"Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract a penalty of ₹1,000 per person on offenders," a government order read.

"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with ₹1,000 per person," it added.

Thackeray had on Friday directed officials to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure under which gathering of five or more persons will be banned in night in the state beginning 28. March

Residential societies to be sealed: Pednekar on Saturday announced that residential societies with five or more Covid-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed. BMC will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and chawls," she said.

The active containment zones in the financial capital of the country stand at 53 and a total of 551 buildings have already been sealed.

Home quarantine seal: As per the order issued on Saturday, a board will be put up on the door of Covid-19 patients for a period of 14 days that will be counted from the day a patient is in home isolation.

The infected person will be stamped with the home quarantine seal, it said.

If such a patient is found violating norms, he/she would be immediately shifted to a Covid Care Centre by local authorities concerned, stated the new rules.

All these orders will remain effective till 30 April.

