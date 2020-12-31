Mumbai: Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow

As people gear up to welcome 2021, the Mumbai police has announced a slew of restrictions on gatherings and celebrations on the New Year's eve in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release issued late in the night, the police pointed out that the Maharashtra government has already issued guidelines related to New Year's eve and called for low-key celebrations.

"Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops & boats. We'll keep watch using drones," said Mumbai Police DCP S Chaitanya, ANI reported.

People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID. We can always collect blood samples & examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders: S Chaitanya, Mumbai Police Spokesperson

Gatherings in restaurants, bars and pubs will not be allowed post-11 pm, the police said, adding loudspeaker/DJ music beyond permissible decibel limit and fireworks are also prohibited.

Large gatherings will not be allowed anywhere in Mumbai in view of COVID-19 and use of face masks and social distancing norm will remain mandatory, they said.

Essential services will continue to operate and activities exempted by the state government will be permitted.

The police force is fully geared up to ensure a safe environment for citizens for New Year celebrations, the release said.

Heavy deployment of force has been planned for monitoring celebrations and crowd control, it said.

Nakabandis (road blockades) will be set up to regulate traffic and action will be taken for drunken driving, the police warned.

Drones will be used for surveillance and anti-sabotage measures will also be undertaken, the official added.

