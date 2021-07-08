Mumbai: No Covid vaccination at these centres tomorrow, says BMC

The Covid vaccination drive will be suspended in Mumbai on Friday due to the shortage of vaccine doses, the city's municipal body said. According to the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC), there will be no vaccination at Mumbai's civic and government hospitals on July 9.

As per a statement issued by the civic body, the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines. "Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the availability of vaccine stocks, and an appropriate decision has been taken," the BMC's statement said.

Earlier on July 1, the BMC had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing a paucity of vaccine doses. According to the BMC, a total of 58,84,019 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis till Wednesday, and of these, 12,29,546 beneficiaries had received the second dose as well. Presently, there are 401 operational COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, of which 283 are operated by the BMC, 20 are government-run and 98 are private centres.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC Jumbo Covid Centre said that if Mumbai manages to administer the second dose to 30-40% population, only then the threat of the third Covid wave can be subsided.

"47% population administered with 1st dose. Preparations are being made for a possible third wave. If we manage to administer the 2nd dose to 30-40%, population, COVID threat can be reduced," Dr Dere said.





