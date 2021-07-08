Mumbai: No Covid vaccination at these centres tomorrow, says BMC

Earlier on July 1, the BMC had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing a paucity of vaccine doses. According to the BMC, a total of 58,84,019 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis till Wednesday, and of these, 12,29,546 beneficiaries had received the second dose as well. Presently, there are 401 operational COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, of which 283 are operated by the BMC, 20 are government-run and 98 are private centres.