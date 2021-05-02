The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that there will be no Covid vaccination for Mumbaikars of age 45 & above on Monday either. The city has been vaccinating only those in the age group of 18-44 from May 1.

With vaccinations stopped in the city for three days due to inadequate supply, only those in the 18-44 age group will be inoculated on Saturday and Sunday. Those who are above 45 will be vaccinated whenever new vaccine stocks arrive, the civic body had said.

Though, slots will be open at 7.30 PM on Sunday for the 18-44 year olds to book themselves for tomorrow at the same 5 centres, the BMC said. Also, only 500 registrations from each centre will be allowed. '

'Try to book your slot starting 7.30 PM onwards tonight to get vaccinated between 9 AM to 5 PM tomorrow. All the five centres will have 500 vaccines each,'' BMC said.

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to include everybody in the age group of 18-44 began at five hospitals in Mumbai on Saturday. The civic body listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the vaccine doses.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.