Mumbai: No Covid vaccination for those above 45 years of age tomorrow, says BMC

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that there will be no Covid vaccination for Mumbaikars of age 45 & above on Monday either. The city has been vaccinating only those in the age group of 18-44 from May 1.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that there will be no Covid vaccination for Mumbaikars of age 45 & above on Monday either. The city has been vaccinating only those in the age group of 18-44 from May 1.

Though, slots will be open at 7.30 PM on Sunday for the 18-44 year olds to book themselves for tomorrow at the same 5 centres, the BMC said. Also, only 500 registrations from each centre will be allowed. '

'Try to book your slot starting 7.30 PM onwards tonight to get vaccinated between 9 AM to 5 PM tomorrow. All the five centres will have 500 vaccines each,'' BMC said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to include everybody in the age group of 18-44 began at five hospitals in Mumbai on Saturday. The civic body listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the vaccine doses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}