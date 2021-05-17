Covid vaccination: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that Covid vaccination will not take place on Monday (May 17) in view of Cyclone Tauktae , which is expected to pass close from the Mumbai coast. "In view of the warning of high intensity cyclone issued by IMD, the vaccination program scheduled on Monday (17th May) stands cancelled at all MCGM and public vaccination centres. We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and stay safe," the BMC said in a tweet.

In view of the warning of high intensity cyclone issued by IMD, the vaccination program scheduled on Monday (17th May) stands cancelled at all MCGM & public vaccination centres.



We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and stay safe#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate#CycloneTauktae — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 16, 2021

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with strong winds on Monday. The storm is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat. The NDRF teams stationed in the western suburbs of the financial capital have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy have also been put on standby.

According to reports, six teams of the fire brigade's flood rescue unit are deployed on six beaches in Mumbai. The civic authorities have also put five temporary shelters in 24 wards of the metropolis for shifting of citizens if necessary. The authorities have already shifted over 500 of the Covid 580 patients from its jumbo centers. The shifting of the patients had started on Saturday night and it went on throughout the day and night.

Mumbai is predicted to witness minimal damage as the cyclone is likely to pass the city cost, it was not in the direct line of threat. However, the weather department said, the cyclone is expected to accompany gusty winds and heavy rain that may occur in a few places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The IMD predicted moderate to intense rainfall with gusty winds reaching 75-85 kmph at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.