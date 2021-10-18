Mumbai: Mumbai did not record any deaths due to Covid-19 in 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.

"Mumbai recorded zero Covid death after March 26, 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," I S Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner told news agency ANI

Maharashtra environment minister and Mumbai suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter to share the "good news".

"The good news: Mumbai today has recorded zero covid deaths, first time since 26th March 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven't yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe, we're here to serve you!" he tweeted.

As many as 367 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, taking an active caseload in the city to 5,030, as per the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state stand at 28,631, as per the state health bulletin.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the health department and the task force will take a decision on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in the state after Diwali, ANI reported.

