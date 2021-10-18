1 min read.Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 07:07 AM ISTLivemint
Mumbai reports no Covid death for the first time: Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter to share the ‘good news’
Mumbai: Mumbai did not record any deaths due to Covid-19 in 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.
"Mumbai recorded zero Covid death after March 26, 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," I S Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner told news agency ANI
Maharashtra environment minister and Mumbai suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter to share the "good news".
"The good news: Mumbai today has recorded zero covid deaths, first time since 26th March 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven't yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe, we're here to serve you!" he tweeted.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the health department and the task force will take a decision on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in the state after Diwali, ANI reported.
