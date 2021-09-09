In view of the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, the city police have prohibited large-scale celebrations of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

As per an order issued on Thursday, section 144 of the CrPC will be in place in India's financial capital from 10 to 19 September.

In addition to this, the police have also prohibited any Ganpati processions, which used to be central to the festival. Not more than five people will be allowed to gather at a place.

There is also a ban on devotees taking darshan of Ganapati idols in pandals. All darshans have been shifted online.

BMC order on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Mumbai civic body has issued fresh guidelines for the Ganpati festival beginning from Friday.

According to the new order, physical darshan at public pandals has been banned and restrictions have been imposed on the number of participants in processions during the celebrations.

For bringing home the idols of the deity and during their immersion, there will not be more than 10 people in the processions of public mandals and not more than five for the household Ganpatis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the guidelines issued on Tuesday.

"All devotees should wear masks and observe social distancing. Also, the 10 participants should have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and completed 15 days after taking the second dose," the guidelines said.

In the wake of a rise in the number of new coronavirus infections and fear of a third wave, the BMC has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival with simplicity.

The mandals falling in Covid-19 containment zones will have to make arrangements for the immersion of the Ganpati idols in the pandal premises or postpone it.

Similarly, in sealed buildings, devotees will have to make arrangements for the immersion of idols at home.

Residents make arrangements

Amidst the restrictions imposed on celebrations, people in Mumbai were seen making last-minute preparations as they visited markets to take home Lord Ganesha idol and decorative materials for the festival.

While expressing disappointment for not being able to celebrate Ganeshotsav with full fervour in the wake of the pandemic, the people were also relieved to be able to at least celebrate the festival at home, unlike last year.

"Last year we could not celebrate Ganeshotsav. This year, though with restrictions, we are going to celebrate the festival and welcome Bappa (Lord Ganesha) at home," Shweta. who was shopping in the Lalbaug market of Mumbai, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Lalit, another person visiting the market, said that the celebrations will not be the same as earlier because of Covid-19 but following the guidelines is also necessary in view of the possible third wave.

"This year, we are going to pray Bappa to eliminate Covid-19 from the world," he stated.

