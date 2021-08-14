Mumbai's Dharavi area has not reported a single fresh case of Covid in the past 24 hours, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news agency PTI. This is the fifth day in a fortnight that the slum-dominated area has not reported any fresh infection cases, keeping the total count at 6,993.

This month, no cases were detected in the area on August 3, 8, 11 and 12. Of the total number of cases reported in Dharavi, 6,596 patients have recovered, and 11 are currently undergoing treatment.

Dharavi, spread over 2.5 sq km area with a population of around 6.5 lakh, had become a hotspot for Covid infections in the beginning of April this year, and had reported the highest 99 cases on April 8.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a civic official informed that the city has recorded its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of Covid as a 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman succumbed to it in July. Following her death, at least two of her close contacts have also been found infected with the Delta Plus variant, which is considered highly infectious.

According to reports, total cases of the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra have risen to 66. A total of five deaths due to the Delta Plus variant have been reported - two from Ratnagiri and one each from Mumbai, Beed and Raigad.

The maximum number of Delta plus patients - 13 - hailed from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra followed by Ratnagiri at 12 and Mumbai 11. Six patients each were from Thane and Pune districts, three each from Palghar and district, two each from Nanded and Gondia, one each from Chandrapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed.

Among the 66 patients, 10 had taken both doses of vaccines. Eight others had taken the first dose of the vaccine. Two of these 18 people had taken Covaxin and 16 Covishield. Of the total patients, 61 have already recovered and 31 of them showed mild or no symptoms of the infection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.