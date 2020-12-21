In the wake of a new strain of coronavirus emerging in UK, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai on Monday issued quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the country.

On arrival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted. However, RT-PCR test will be conducted during 5th-7th day of quarantine at the cost of the passengers.

Passengers coming from UK have to be in institutional quarantine at their cost.

"All the passengers arriving from UK, directly or through indirect flights should be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, In the nearby hotels for seven days. If the passenger Is found symptomatic on arrival, then he will be shifted directly to Seven Hills Hospital for further evaluation and treatment," state the guidelines issued by MCGM.

"Arrangements to be made by BEST to transport ell the passengers coming from UK by direct or indirect flights to the hotels. Arrangements of approximately, 800 rooms will be required immediately on 21st December, 2020 for passengers arriving from U.K. The charges of the hotels will be borne by the passengers as per the choice Of hotels," said the guidelines.

The passports of all the passengers will be deposited with the hotel and returned at the time of discharge from the hotel quarantine.

These guidelines are applicable to all passengers arriving at Mumbai International Airport from UK, irrespective of their further travel plans,

As the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas, the Mumbai civic administration moved to enforce restrictions and make arrangements to quarantine air passengers arriving from Britain, where a new COVID-19 variant is spreading fast.

The state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

As per the state government directive, a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am will be enforced in the financial capital till January 5, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal said.

Chahal said essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew but more than five people can not assemble at a place during the seven- hour-long period.

As per the state government estimates, around 1,000 passengers are expected to arrive at the city airport by five flights from the UK till December 22 midnight, he said.

Chahal said all of them will be compulsorily kept at institutional quarantine facilities for seven days even if they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Passengers showing COVID-19-like symptoms will be admitted at the BMC-run Seven Hills Hospital at suburban Marol, he said.

"No flights will land from UK post 2:30 am tomorrow. Passengers who have boarded flights will undergo institutional quarantine. Asymptomatic people will be quarantined at hotels while symptomatic passengers will be admitted at GT Hospital," said Chahal.

Passengers from Pune, Nagpur and other parts of the state coming by these flights won't be allowed to go home and they will have to stay in institutional quarantine even if they do not show any COVID-19 symptoms.

