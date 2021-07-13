There will be no water supply in several parts of Mumbai due to repair work on pipeline distribution on Tuesday.

The repair work will start at 10 am and will continue till 10 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In an official notification, the BMC alerted that there will be no water supply in Mumbai's Juhu, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, and Andheri region today.

The BMC added that technical problems have occurred in some areas of H-West, K-East, and K-West in the western suburbs. In this connection, necessary measures will be taken to ensure a smooth water supply.

The civic body will be replacing the 1,200-mm-diameter valve at the Bandra outlet of Part 2 of Veravalli Reservoir 3 from 10 am on Tuesday.

“Technical difficulties had arisen in some areas of H-West, K-East and K-West in the western suburbs. In this connection, necessary technical measures are being taken to ensure a smooth water supply. Under this, the water supply valve (butterfly valve) will be replaced on July 13, 2021. Due to this, water supply in Juhu, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Khar (West), Andheri (East and West) areas of H-West, K-East and K-West will be cut off or at low pressure on July 13, 2021," the BMC said in an official statement.

Therefore, the BMC has advised residents of these areas to utilise water thoughtfully. "On July 13, from 10 am to 10 pm water supply in some areas of Juhu, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar, Andheri will be cut off or will be done at low pressure. This one-day change is being made to streamline the water supply in these areas. We humbly request citizens to cooperate !" BMC wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha has accused the Haryana government of reducing the water supply to the national capital and causing a severe crisis in the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party legislator said Haryana was providing 120 mgd (million gallons daily) water less, which has decreased the production of water in Delhi by over 100 mgd.

The AAP MLA said that in summers, Delhi's water production used to be between 900 and 920 mgd. This year, the DJB did "a record production and took this to 945 mgd", he said.

Chadha added that water levels of the Yamuna river at the Wazirabad barrage have hit the lowest point in 56 years as Haryana has withheld Delhi's legitimate share of water.

However, the Haryana government accused the AAP government of indulging in a "false political rhetoric to hide its failure".

"The shortage of water in Delhi is totally internal mismanagement of Delhi and Haryana has no role in it," it said, adding the people of the national capital are facing scarcity of water "as there is less water in the Yamuna river due to delay in monsoon and due to poor system of water management in Delhi."

