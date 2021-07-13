“Technical difficulties had arisen in some areas of H-West, K-East and K-West in the western suburbs. In this connection, necessary technical measures are being taken to ensure a smooth water supply. Under this, the water supply valve (butterfly valve) will be replaced on July 13, 2021. Due to this, water supply in Juhu, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Khar (West), Andheri (East and West) areas of H-West, K-East and K-West will be cut off or at low pressure on July 13, 2021," the BMC said in an official statement.