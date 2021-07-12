Mumbai: No water supply in these areas on July 13, says BMC

Mumbai: No water supply in these areas on July 13, says BMC1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
The BMC said the shortage in water supply will be due to repair work on pipelines distributing water to these areas
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The BMC said the shortage in water supply will be due to repair work on pipelines distributing water to these areas
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that there will no water supply or reduced water supply at Mumbai's Juhu, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, and Andheri on Tuesday, July 13.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that there will no water supply or reduced water supply at Mumbai's Juhu, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, and Andheri on Tuesday, July 13.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the shortage in water supply will be due to repair work on pipelines distributing water to these areas.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the shortage in water supply will be due to repair work on pipelines distributing water to these areas.
In a statement released on Saturday, BMC said, “Technical difficulties had arisen in some areas of H-West, K-East and K-West in the western suburbs. In this connection, necessary technical measures are being taken to ensure smooth water supply. Under this, the water supply valve (butterfly valve) will be replaced on July 13, 2021. Due to this, water supply in Juhu, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Khar (West), Andheri (East and West) areas of H-West, K-East and K-West will be cut off or at low pressure on July 13, 2021."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!