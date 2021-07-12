Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: No water supply in these areas on July 13, says BMC

Mumbai: No water supply in these areas on July 13, says BMC

BMC will be replacing the 1,200-mm-diameter valve at Bandra outlet of part 2 of Veravalli Reservoir 3 on Tuesday.
1 min read . 01:44 PM IST Livemint

The BMC said the shortage in water supply will be due to repair work on pipelines distributing water to these areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that there will no water supply or reduced water supply at Mumbai's Juhu, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, and Andheri on Tuesday, July 13.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the shortage in water supply will be due to repair work on pipelines distributing water to these areas.

BMC added that it will be replacing the 1,200-mm-diameter valve at Bandra outlet of part 2 of Veravalli Reservoir 3 on Tuesday between 10 am and 10 pm.

In a statement released on Saturday, BMC said, “Technical difficulties had arisen in some areas of H-West, K-East and K-West in the western suburbs. In this connection, necessary technical measures are being taken to ensure smooth water supply. Under this, the water supply valve (butterfly valve) will be replaced on July 13, 2021. Due to this, water supply in Juhu, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Khar (West), Andheri (East and West) areas of H-West, K-East and K-West will be cut off or at low pressure on July 13, 2021."

