Mumbai: Omicron detected in US-returned man who took 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Mumbai: Omicron detected in US-returned man who took 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine1 min read . 07:56 AM IST
He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9
A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant here on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. Notably, the man, who has no symptoms, had taken three doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, it added.
A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant here on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. Notably, the man, who has no symptoms, had taken three doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, it added.
He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9, after which his samples were sent for genome sequencing. Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for coronavirus, the BMC said.
He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9, after which his samples were sent for genome sequencing. Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for coronavirus, the BMC said.
"The patient has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure and he has no symptoms," the civic body said in a release. This raised the tally of Omicron patients found in the country's financial capital to 15, including five who are from outside Mumbai.
"The patient has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure and he has no symptoms," the civic body said in a release. This raised the tally of Omicron patients found in the country's financial capital to 15, including five who are from outside Mumbai.
But 13 of these patients have already been discharged from hospitals. In fact, none of the 15 Omicron patients found in the city so far has reported severe symptoms, the BMC said. The tally of Omicron patients in Maharashtra has reached 40.
But 13 of these patients have already been discharged from hospitals. In fact, none of the 15 Omicron patients found in the city so far has reported severe symptoms, the BMC said. The tally of Omicron patients in Maharashtra has reached 40.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!