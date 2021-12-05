The man from Maharashtra, who tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron , is marine engineer by profession and couldn't get vaccinated due to the odd nature of his job. Late last month, the 33-year-old man, a resident of Thane district, travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi. So far as many as 4 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in India.

He left India in April; could not get vaccinated due to restrictions

- "He was working on a private merchant navy ship and left the country in April when the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. At that time, vaccine doses were available only for healthcare and frontline workers," a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official told news agency PTI said on Saturday.

- The man tried his best to get a vaccine shot at some port but due to several restrictions and strict measures regarding the administration of jabs, he couldn't succeed, the official said.

- “He remained on the ship till November-end. As his ship arrived in South Africa, he was allowed to return to the country (India) and his employer arranged a return ticket for him. As he was out on the sea for a long time, he could not get vaccinated. By the time he could get his tickets and the visa to travel back to India, he had been infected by the Omicron variant," the official said.

- He has been admitted to Kalyan-based COVID care centre but isolated from other patients as a precaution. All his contacts, including the taxi driver in whose vehicle the patient had travelled, the occupants of the entire building where he is living, have been tested for COVID. Their reports came negative.

Three others test COVID positive for COVID-19

- Three more passengers who arrived at the Mumbai airport from abroad in the recent days tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a civic official said. In a total 13 travellers in Mumbai have been found to be infected since the state government made RT-PCR test mandatory for those returning from high risk countries.

- Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the authorities are alert about people returning from 'at risk' countries and have prepared an action plan for it.

- "We are alert about people returning from 'at risk' countries and have prepared an action plan for it. The airport authorities have been directed to inform our disaster control room on arrivals from these countries. 10 ambulances will be kept on stand by in each ward," Mumbai mayor said while addressing the media persons.

Omicron variant has higher transmissibility but mild symptoms: Tope

- Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the Omicron variant of coronavirus has a higher rate of transmissibility but the symptoms caused by it are mild. “No one in South Africa, infected with the Omicron variant, has been put on oxygen. It has not increased the fatality rate so far."

- “The WHO is carrying out a detailed study of this variant and it will update us from time to time. The ICMR will issue revised guidelines as more information is available about the variant," he said.

- People in the state has been asked not to panic and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

(With inputs from agencies)

