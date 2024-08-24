Mumbai on alert today; heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Bengal, UP, light rains in Delhi. Check IMD weather forecast here

Mumbai will be on alert today due to heavy rainfall. Additionally, IMD has issued a red alert for Gujarat warning of severe disruption due to heavy to very heavy rainfall

Livemint
Published24 Aug 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Weather today: The states where heavy showers are likely on August 24 include West Bengal, Gujarat.
Weather today: The states where heavy showers are likely on August 24 include West Bengal, Gujarat. (HT_PRINT)

Weather today: Heavy rainfall will continue in most states today due to an active monsoon system over the Indian subcontinent. The India Meteorological Department kept Mumbai on orange alert, as the city will likely embrace heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, August 24. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Gujarat due to extremely heavy rainfall today.

Also Read | Tripura floods: Gomati river flows above danger mark, 2 deaths, orange alert…

IMD weather update today

The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, etc., for Saturday.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (> 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region; Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch; Heavy rainfall (≥ 7 cm) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Marathwada, Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Also Read | NCR records longest spell in 13 years as IMD predicts more downpours

Many coastal areas of the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, along and off Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh, etc, will witness squally weather today, with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 mph gusting to 55 mph.

Orange alert in Mumbai

Several parts of Mahrashtra, including Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan from 24 August onwards, reported PTI.

Also Read | Monsoon mayhem: From J-K to Telangana, rain lashes states across India | Watch

It also issued orange alert for Pune and Satara districts of western Maharashtra and Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia districts of Vidarbha for Saturday.

Orange alert in a place is a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall exceeding 64.5 mm in 24 hours, potentially disrupting normal life and causing flooding in low-lying areas

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 06:59 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai on alert today; heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Bengal, UP, light rains in Delhi. Check IMD weather forecast here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.000.00
      Chennai
      73,890.000.00
      Delhi
      72,888.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue