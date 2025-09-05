Mumbai on high alert: ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’ warns of ‘34 human bombs, 400 kg RDX’ in mass bombings during Ganesh Visarjan

The Mumbai Traffic Control Room received a bomb threat via its official WhatsApp number on Friday, warning of attacks planned for Anant Chaturdashi, according to a media reports.

The Mumbai Police said the threat message claimed that multiple human bombs had been placed in vehicles across the city. It also warned of a major explosion involving RDX.

The threat was alleged issued by 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi'.

The Mumbai Police said, “Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai.”

“The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast,” police said.

They added that the Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. "All angles of the threat are being investigated," police said.

The sender claimed to be affiliated with a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, adding to the gravity of the threat.