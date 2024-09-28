Mumbai on high alert: ‘Terrorist threat’, security increased at temples and crowded places

In response to a terrorist threat, Mumbai Police have increased security at religious sites and crowded areas, urging temples to stay alert and report any suspicious behaviour

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
28 Sep 2024
Mumbai: Security in the financial capital of the country has been heightened after receiving inputs of a threat of a terrorist attack, said police officials on Saturday. Strict security arrangements have been made at religious places and other crowded places, following the alert.

All temples in Mumbai city have been instructed to remain alert and report any suspicious activity as a precaution, said officials, reported ANI. Police personnel have also been told to conduct "mock drills" at religious and crowded places, sources said.

Security beefed up in temples

The Siddhivinayak Temple in the Prabhadevi neighbourhood of Mumbai has been asked to ramp up security. "We have been asked by Mumbai Police to increase the security of the temple. We have been asked to pay attention to all the security arrangements," Sada Sarvankar, the chairman of the Siddhivinayak temple trust said, reported NDTV.

In Chembur, a senior police officer inspected a temple's security arrangements, while another temple in Matunga was closed for police inspection.

Additionally, all deputy commissioners of police have also been asked to continuously monitor the security in their respective jurisdictions, stated reports.

Mock drills in Crawford Market

On Friday, the police had conducted a mock drill in the Crawford Market area, which houses two famous religious sites including the Juma Masjid. The officials, however, attributed these drills to the upcoming festive season and Assembly Elections 2024. The drills are also being carried out in other key locations, added the officials.

Mumbai, which recently got over with the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 17, is now gearing up for Dussehra, Diwali and Durga Puja in the months of October-November.

Maharashtra assembly elections, are likely to be held in the second or third week of November. Although they were expected to be held along with Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana in October, the Election Commission postponed them citing various reasons.

28 Sep 2024
