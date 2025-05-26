Mumbai on ‘red alert’ for rainfall — Maharashtra disaster management official warns ‘heavy rain between 2pm - 4pm’

Mumbai: Maharashtra Disaster Management officials have asked individuals to remain alert, after a ‘red alert’ for very heavy rainfall was issued for Monday, May 26. Authorities asked people to remain alert with heavy rains being expected from 2pm-4pm.

“Mumbai has received a lot of rain today. Traffic remains largely normal in the city. There is waterlogging in the Hindmata area. The BMC team is working in the area. People should remain on alert as heavy rain is expected between 2pm-4pm today. There is a team of a NDRF team present in Mumbai. Recently, the CM held a meeting with the Disaster Management Dept and other agencies. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai today,” said Maharashtra Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan.