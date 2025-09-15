Mumbai rains: Red alert issued — what’s the local train status, IndiGo advisory, are schools closed?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai, under a red alert for the next three hours, warning of very heavy rainfall. “Intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are very likely,” the weather agency said.

The alert comes after overnight showers lashed the city. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Thane, Pune and Raigad.

While waterlogging has been reported in some parts, leading to traffic diversions, local trains remain unaffected. Airlines, however, have issued advisories for passengers.

Local Train Status Local trains on the Central Railway’s main and harbour lines are running with a delay of about 10 minutes, ANI reported, citing the CPRO of Central Railways. While water has accumulated at certain spots, train services are continuing with all necessary precautions. Spokespersons from both the Western and Central Railways told ANI that their suburban services were operating normally, despite continuous rainfall since last night.

IndiGo Travel Advisory IndiGo advised travellers to check their flight status in advance via its app or website to avoid unnecessary waiting.

“Our airport teams are prepared and are working to keep your journey moving with as little interruption as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time and stay updated on changing weather conditions as the city continues to experience rain.

Will schools be closed in Mumbai? The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation has not yet issued a holiday for schools in the region. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities for further instructions and details.

Mumbai rains: How is traffic being diverted? The overnight downpour has disrupted traffic movement across several parts of Mumbai. Waterlogging has been reported in the southern and central parts of the city, raising concerns for commuters. Authorities confirmed that traffic at Andheri Subway (Andheri West) has been closed due to flooding. Vehicles are being redirected through Gokhale Bridge.