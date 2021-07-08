Mumbai: One Mumbai Metro Card launched for more convenience to commuters

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Kumar, Senior Vice President, Market Development, South Asia, Mastercard said, “Mastercard is bringing its global expertise to India from markets like Singapore, Sydney and London, by offering seamless commuting with the tap and go transit payment solutions. As one of the first technology and payment solutions provider to bring open loop payments in public transport globally, Mastercard is thrilled to partner with Mumbai Metro and Axis Bank to launch the ‘One Mumbai Metro Card’. This will help deliver increased choice, flexibility and confidence in transit experiences for the customers – from seamlessly tapping in and tapping out at Mumbai Metro, to buying their cutting chai, vada pav or for any other daily shopping."