Genome sequencing of 211 Covid-19 samples from Mumbai showed that only two of them were infected with the new Omicron variant, while nearly 89% had the Delta derivative and 11% the Delta variant, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release on Thursday.

“The overall results of the test make it clear the Covid-19 outbreak in Mumbai is completely under control as a result of vaccination, but, in the light of warnings by experts on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, people must ensure they adhere to pandemic protocols like wearing masks, following hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing," the release said.

It said that this was the fifth batch of samples sent for genome sequencing, and none of the patients from whom the samples were collected was deceased.

"In the fifth batch, 227 samples were sent for genome sequencing, of which 221 were from Mumbai. Of the 221 patients, 19 (nine per cent) were of up to 20 years of age, 69 (31%) were between 21 and 40 years, 73 (33%) in the 41-60 age group, 54 (25%) between 61 and 80 years, and six (three per cent) in the above-80 segment," an official said.

"Of the 221 patients, 24 tested positive for Delta variant, 195 had the Delta derivative, and Omicron was detected in two samples. These two patients with Omicron have already been included in the count for the new variant, so there is no increase in this segment in the city," he added.

Giving details of the health status of the 221 patients whose samples were tested, the BMC release said one, who had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 26 who were fully vaccinated, were hospitalized. A total of 12 out of 47 non-vaccinated patients were hospitalized, it added.

Maharashtra currently has a total of 10 Omicron cases.

The most recent case in the state was detected on Monday when two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month tested positive.

A man who returned from South Africa and his close contact who came from the US were found infected with the Omicron strain, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier, a 33-year-old traveller who had returned to Dombivli in adjoining Thane district from South Africa had tested positive for the new variant.

Among the patients in the state also include a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, who had arrived in the state on 24 November to meet her brother.

The brother and his two minor daughters have also tested positive for the new variant.

Another case is of a fully vaccinated man from Pune, who returned from Finland in the last week of November.

With inputs from agencies.

