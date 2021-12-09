Mumbai: Only 2 out of 211 samples test positive for Omicron Covid-19 variant

"In the fifth batch, 227 samples were sent for genome sequencing, of which 221 were from Mumbai. Of the 221 patients, 19 (nine per cent) were of up to 20 years of age, 69 (31%) were between 21 and 40 years, 73 (33%) in the 41-60 age group, 54 (25%) between 61 and 80 years, and six (three per cent) in the above-80 segment," an official said.