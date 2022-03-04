Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: Only 5% of fully vaccinated Omicron patients needed hospitalization

Mumbai: Only 5% of fully vaccinated Omicron patients needed hospitalization

As of March 3, the Mumbai’s first dose coverage is 54% and its full vaccination coverage touched 32%. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
1 min read . 08:57 AM IST Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Only five per cent of the fully vaccinated persons who caught the Omicron variant infection in Mumbai needed hospitalization, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest sample data. 

On the other hand, among those who had not taken a single dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines and who caught Omicron, more than 17 per cent had to be hospitalized. In the tenth round of genome sequencing -- needed to detect Omicron patients -- 376 samples were sent by the civic authorities. 

Of these, 237 were from Mumbai, and all patients were found to have been infected by the Omicron variant. Of these, 128 patients had taken both the doses, and only seven of them had to be hospitalized, including one in ICU while another needed oxygen support. 

But of 103 patients who had not taken a single shot of the vaccine, 18 needed hospitalization, the BMC said. Two of them required oxygen support, while one was admitted to ICU. Mumbai saw its peak Omicron infection in early January, with 20,971 cases being recorded on January 7. 

