The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC ) on Monday announced that only 58 out of 309 Government and BMC inoculation centres will be administering Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday due to the limited availability of jabs.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai civic body said, "Due to limited availability of Covid-19 vaccines, 58 out of 309 Government and BMC vaccination centers will be administering vaccine on July 20."

Meanwhile, Mumbai today reported 402 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily addition since 9 February when the rise was 375, and 14 deaths, taking the tally to 7,31,563 and the toll to 15,716.

Meanwhile, Mumbai today reported 402 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily addition since 9 February when the rise was 375, and 14 deaths, taking the tally to 7,31,563 and the toll to 15,716.

Monday is the fourth day in a row when the case addition has been less than 500, though the fatality count continued to hover around the 10-14 mark over the past six days.

The number of Covid-infected people discharged during the day was 577, taking the recovery count to 7,07,129, which is 97% of the overall tally, leaving the metropolis with 6,349 active cases.

The low number of cases on Monday could also be a result of just 23,481 coronavirus tests being conducted in a span of 24 hours, the lowest this month, against an average of 30,000-odd on other days, civic data showed.

BMC data also revealed that the total number of tests in India's financial capital now stood at 77,89,733, while the average growth rate in cases between July 12 and 18 was 0.06% and caseload doubling time was 1,034 days. At present, Mumbai has 62 sealed buildings and six containment zones.

With agency inputs

