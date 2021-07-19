Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Only 58 govt, BMC centres to administer Covid-19 vaccines tomorrow

Mumbai: Only 58 govt, BMC centres to administer Covid-19 vaccines tomorrow

Premium
Newspaper vendors being administered Covid-19 vaccine at a special vaccination drive by Thane Municipal Corporation at Gadkari Rangayatan, in Thane, Mumbai.
1 min read . 09:36 PM IST Livemint

  • 'Due to limited availability of Covid-19 vaccines, 58 out of 309 Government and BMC vaccination centers will be administering vaccine on July 20,' the Mumbai civic body wrote on Twitter

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced that only 58 out of 309 Government and BMC inoculation centres will be administering Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday due to the limited availability of jabs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced that only 58 out of 309 Government and BMC inoculation centres will be administering Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday due to the limited availability of jabs.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai civic body said, "Due to limited availability of Covid-19 vaccines, 58 out of 309 Government and BMC vaccination centers will be administering vaccine on July 20."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai civic body said, "Due to limited availability of Covid-19 vaccines, 58 out of 309 Government and BMC vaccination centers will be administering vaccine on July 20."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, Mumbai today reported 402 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily addition since 9 February when the rise was 375, and 14 deaths, taking the tally to 7,31,563 and the toll to 15,716.

Monday is the fourth day in a row when the case addition has been less than 500, though the fatality count continued to hover around the 10-14 mark over the past six days.

The number of Covid-infected people discharged during the day was 577, taking the recovery count to 7,07,129, which is 97% of the overall tally, leaving the metropolis with 6,349 active cases.

The low number of cases on Monday could also be a result of just 23,481 coronavirus tests being conducted in a span of 24 hours, the lowest this month, against an average of 30,000-odd on other days, civic data showed.

BMC data also revealed that the total number of tests in India's financial capital now stood at 77,89,733, while the average growth rate in cases between July 12 and 18 was 0.06% and caseload doubling time was 1,034 days. At present, Mumbai has 62 sealed buildings and six containment zones.

`

With agency inputs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!