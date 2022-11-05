At least 10 roadside shops in Mumbai Fashion Street were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, a civic official said adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The fire broke out in one of the shops on the Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market near Churchgate, around 1 pm, and soon spread to some of its adjoining stores, he said.

"After the fire brigade was alerted about the incident, six fire engines were rushed to the spot," the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished in around 15 minutes.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained. Black smoke rising high up in the sky was visible from afar.