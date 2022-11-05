Home / News / India /  Mumbai: Over 10 shops gutted in fire on fashion street. Details here

At least 10 roadside shops in Mumbai Fashion Street were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, a civic official said adding that no one was injured in the incident. 

The fire broke out in one of the shops on the Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market near Churchgate, around 1 pm, and soon spread to some of its adjoining stores, he said. 

"After the fire brigade was alerted about the incident, six fire engines were rushed to the spot," the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished in around 15 minutes. 

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained. Black smoke rising high up in the sky was visible from afar.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout