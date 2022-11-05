Mumbai: Over 10 shops gutted in fire on fashion street. Details here1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 02:41 PM IST
The fire broke out in one of the shops on Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market near Churchgate, around 1 pm
At least 10 roadside shops in Mumbai Fashion Street were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, a civic official said adding that no one was injured in the incident.