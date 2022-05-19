Mumbai: Over 300 BEST mini buses stay off roads for 2nd day due to strike

Meanwhile, a driver of MP Group said the operators from Wadala and Colaba depots did not participate in the strike, as their company has given a deadline of May 18 to disburse delayed salaries, failing which they will go on strike. The loss-making undertaking has hired private buses on wet lease, in which private operators provide drivers for buses and maintain the vehicles. The BEST provides a public bus service to Mumbai. It ferries over 30 lakh commuters with its fleet of around 3,500 buses, including those hired from private contractors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}