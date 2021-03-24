Mumbai on Wednesday reported its highest-ever single-day spike with over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak.

With 5,185 new COVID-19 cases, the city's total tally increased to 3,74,611, according to the health bulletin.

While 2,088 people have recovered from the disease, six people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate of Mumbai city is 90% while the overall growth rate of Covid cases stands at 0.79%.

Total recovered cases in the city stand at 3,31,322 and the death toll is 11,606. Mumbai has 30,760 active cases.

In addition to that, the active containment zones in the financial capital of the country stand at 39 and a total of 432 buildings are sealed.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that most number of active Covid-19 cases were concentrated in districts of only two states. One of those districts is Mumbai.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the country, the ministry informed that top 10 districts with high active COVID-19 cases include nine from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka.

The ministry also added that the top 10 districts where maximum active cases are concentrated are - Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola.

It also said two states are of 'grave concern', which have shown a recent surge in cases. These two states are Maharashtra and Punjab.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via