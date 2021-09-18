The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that 86.64% of Mumbai's population has developed antibodies against coronavirus. The BMC conducted the fifth serosurvey in Mumbai between August 12 and September 9 across all 24 administrative wards. As per the latest round of serosurvey, the Covid antibodies in slum areas were the highest at 87.02%, and in other areas, it was 86.22%.

"Overall sero-prevalence in slum and non-slum areas in the city of Greater Mumbai is much higher in comparison to the last survey," the BMC said. However, there was no significant difference in seroprevalence of Mumbai 'island city' and the suburbs.

It further said that 90.26% of those partially or fully vaccinated also had Covid antibodies. On the other hand, 79.86% non-vaccinated population also had antibodies.

Gender-wise, 88.29% of women had sero-prevalence compared to 85.07% in men. The seroprevalence in healthcare workers was 87.14%. Of the total 8,674 samples examined during the survey, 20% were health workers, the BMC said.

The survey was conducted by the public health department and three civic hospitals. The BMC urged people to continue following the Covid-19 safety protocols. "Even if antibodies are found, precautions such as the use of masks, hand hygiene, and maintaining safe distance must be followed," the BMC appealed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 424 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in 24 hours. With this, the city's caseload has surged to 7,37,164 and the death toll to 16,042. Mumbai's recovery count rose to 7,13,992, which is 97% of the tally.

The country's financial capital has 4,658 active cases now. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed that 38 buildings are currently sealed after five or more infections were found there. Since mid-August, there have been no containment zones in the city.

