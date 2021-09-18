Mumbai: Over 86% of the population has antibodies against coronavirus

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that 86.64% of Mumbai's population has developed antibodies against coronavirus. The BMC conducted the fifth serosurvey in Mumbai between August 12 and September 9 across all 24 administrative wards. As per the latest round of serosurvey, the Covid antibodies in slum areas were the highest at 87.02%, and in other areas, it was 86.22%.