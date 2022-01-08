Mumbai: Over 96% Covid patients on oxygenated beds are unvaccinated, says BMC

Mumbai's civic body has informed that a majority of patients who are on oxygen support are the ones who have not taken a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, Mumbai has 22,222 beds for Covid-19 patients in 186 private and government hospitals. Of the 11,912 oxygen beds, only 16.6% or 1,983 beds are occupied, a report by the Hindustan Times mention, which is Livemint's sister organization.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) head, Iqbal Chahal, 96% of the patients who were on oxygenated beds till Thursday were unvaccinated. The remaining were partially or fully vaccinated.

Further, of Mumbai's 2,636 ICU beds, 671 were occupied, while of the 1,407 ventilator beds 421 have been occupied as of January 6. The vaccination status of these patients is not known.

An analysis carried out by the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital in Marol showed that of the 4,054 Covid patients admitted between October 1, 2021 and January 5, about 443 patients (11%) were unvaccinated and about 12% or 477 had taken only one shot of the vaccine.

Infectious disease expert Dr Om Srivastava told the daily that that there is a definite increase in the number of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people who were being hospitalised with Covid-19.

The BMC has allowed Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms to undergo home isolation instead of institutional quarantine or hospital. Amid an exponential rise in cases in Mumbai, the BMC also reduced the minimum period of home isolation to seven days from the earlier 14 days.

Patients eligible for home isolation but not having requisite facilities at their residence (for lack of space or other reasons) will be shifted to designated CCC2 (Covid Care center-2). At home, a caregiver (ideally someone who has completed Covid-19 vaccination) should be available to provide care on 24x7 basis. Senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions will only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer or Doctor, the civic body added.

The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, the highest since the pandemic began, a senior BMC official told PTI news agency. This is the second day in a row that the densely populated locality reported 100-plus infections. During the second wave, Dharavi had reported 99 cases on April 8, 2021. The case tally of the area rose to 7,776 on Friday. Of these, 6,771 people have recovered from the infection.

