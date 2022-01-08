Mumbai: Over 96% Covid patients on oxygenated beds are unvaccinated, says BMC

Patients eligible for home isolation but not having requisite facilities at their residence (for lack of space or other reasons) will be shifted to designated CCC2 (Covid Care center-2). At home, a caregiver (ideally someone who has completed Covid-19 vaccination) should be available to provide care on 24x7 basis. Senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions will only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer or Doctor, the civic body added.