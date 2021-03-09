Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said if cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Shaikh said that local authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary.

"If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown," the minister said while speaking to reporters.

Shaikh noted that people not wearing masks are being penalised in the city.

"We may have to shut places like beaches and the Gateway of India where people gather in the evenings," he said, while appealing to people to take all precautions.

Of late, Mumbai has been witnessing a daily spike of more than 1,000 cases for the last few days.

Monday's addition of 1,008 cases was, however, a dip from the 1100 plus figures notched up on the preceding five days, including 1,300 on Sunday.

The metropolis has so far reported 3,34,583 Covid-19 cases and 11,508 deaths due to the infection, as per official figures.

The average daily growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.31% from 0.17% on 18 February, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 225 days now, BMC data showed.

With 17,849 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 34,34,610.

