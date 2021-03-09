OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Partial lockdown can't be ruled out, says Guardian Minister as Covid-19 cases surge

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said if cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Shaikh said that local authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The market for cloud computing-as-a-service in India stood at $873 million in revenue in 2019, growing at a projected rate of 23% year-on-year in 2020, which is expected to slow to 11.3% in 2024.

Indian cloud computing-as-a-service to grow at CAGR of 15% from 2019-24: Report

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Covid-19 vaccination shifts gears as over 2 million shots administered Monday

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST
The Supreme Court

SC rejects plea challenging EC’s decision to hold West Bengal assembly polls in eight phases

2 min read . 12:56 PM IST
Kolkata fire: This led to disruption in the computerised ticket booking in the entire eastern zone since power was disconnected at the building.

Kolkata fire: Online ticket booking for trains in the eastern zone resumes

1 min read . 12:45 PM IST

"If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown," the minister said while speaking to reporters.

Shaikh noted that people not wearing masks are being penalised in the city.

"We may have to shut places like beaches and the Gateway of India where people gather in the evenings," he said, while appealing to people to take all precautions.

Of late, Mumbai has been witnessing a daily spike of more than 1,000 cases for the last few days.

Monday's addition of 1,008 cases was, however, a dip from the 1100 plus figures notched up on the preceding five days, including 1,300 on Sunday.

The metropolis has so far reported 3,34,583 Covid-19 cases and 11,508 deaths due to the infection, as per official figures.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The average daily growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.31% from 0.17% on 18 February, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 225 days now, BMC data showed.

With 17,849 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 34,34,610.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout