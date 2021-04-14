OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Passenger rush outside LTT to board long-distance trains

Several people gathered outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus here on Wednesday to board long- distance trains, a day after the Maharashtra government announced severe restrictions on public movement to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Central Railway (CR) appealed to people not to panic and avoid crowding the stations.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police have deployed additional force outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to control the crowd.

Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state.

The restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday and remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will be in force during the period, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

On Wednesday, several people gathered outside the LTT to board long-distance trains.

On Tuesday also, before the state government's announcement of fresh curbs on Tuesday, a large number of people, especially labourers, had gathered outside the LTT.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
286 out of 5525 Covid care centres are occupied. Banquets, hotels to be included soon, Satyendra Jain saidPremium Premium

Delhi: Banquets, hotels to be included soon as covid centres - Health minister

1 min read . 11:59 AM IST
A man walks past an Amazon logo outside the company's collection point in Mumbai.Premium Premium

Maharashtra restricts e-commerce: New guidelines for online shopping, delivery of goods explained

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST
The government aims to supply tap water to all rural households by 2024.Premium Premium

Tap water connection for all rural households in Haryana by November 2022

1 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Premium Premium

India under Modi likely to respond with military force to Pakistan provocations: Report

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST

Talking to PTI, the Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said people should not panic and avoid crowding the stations.

"Only passengers having confirmed tickets are permitted to board the special trains and they should reach the stations one-and-a-half hours before the train's departure time," he said.

The Central Railway is constantly monitoring the waiting lists of trains and checking if there a demand for tickets to any particular destination, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout