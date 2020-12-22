In view of the new coronavirus strain , all passengers arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) in Mumbai today morning have been sent for institutional quarantine.

On Monday, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai has issued quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the UK.

It said that passengers coming from the UK have to be in institutional quarantine at their cost.

No RT-PCR test will be conducted on arrival, however, it will be conducted during the 5th-7th day of quarantine at the cost of the passengers.

Meanwhile, people who came to receive the passengers arriving from the UK said, "Government should have informed us before. Didn't passengers board flight after being permitted by authorities?"

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal has said, "No flights to land from UK post 2:30 am. Passengers who have boarded flights will undergo institutional quarantine. Asymptomatic people will be quarantined at hotels while symptomatic passengers will be admitted at GT Hospital."

India bans all UK flights till 31 Dec

India has banned all flights from the UK over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in London and England.

The air travel ban will stay in place till 23:59 pm on 31 December. The suspension of all flights from the UK will begin at 23:59 pm on Tuesday.

The decision to suspend all UK flights was taken considering the "prevailing situation on the UK", the Centre said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in a tweet, said, "Considering the prevailing situation in the UK. The Government of India has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours)."

On 20 December, Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the public that a new variant of coronavirus has been found in the UK.

The UK PM tweeted, "Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus, and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned."

