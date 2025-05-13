Mumbai: Pizza delivery boy harassed by couple for not speaking Marathi

Recently, apizzadelivery boy was harassed by a couple in Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi language.

The incident took place on Monday at a building named Sai Radhe in Bhandup, a suburb of Mumbai.

The boy Rohit Lavare, who had come from Domino's to deliver pizza, was told by the couple that either speak Marathi or no money will be paid

Lavare recorded the entire incident. Its video shared on social media has gone viral, garnering more than 1.47 lakh views.

Conversation between pizzadelivery boy and the couple Lavare: "Jabardasti hai Marathi bolne ka, par kyun(Is there a compulsion to speak in Marathi? But why?)"

Woman: "Hai yahan pe aise hi(Yes, this is how it is here)"

Lavare: "Kaun bola aise(Who has said this)."

Lavare: "Nahi aata toh phir nahi order karne ka na. Nahi dena hai na paisa, haan thek hai, theek hai(If that was your precondition, then you should not have ordered. You don't want to pay, isn't it)."

Woman: "Mera video nahi nikalne ka, main tumhara video nikal sakti hoon(You cannot record me, while I can)."

Lavare: "Ye kaun sa jabardasti hai(What kind of compulsion is this)."

At this point, a man standing next to the woman decides to shut the door, she intervenes and starts recording.

Lavare: "Dikhao na order kharab hai toh dikhao(Show me if the food you have ordered is bad)."

WATCH VIDEO

Then, Lavare returned without the money.

The viral video has attracted several comments, with X users criticising the issue of forcing the delivery boy to speak in Marathi.

Here are some of the comments posted by X users—

— “Italian bollo na phir!”

— “wtf what is the problem of them why they keep want people to speak in marathi not everyone can speak marathi like wtf”

— “Still I think corona kam dangerous tha. Or hume china us ko beat karna h aise hoga lage raho isi tarah ki bakchodi me. State wise ye bimari fel rahi h like seriously country is fighting with enemy and inko ye sab karna h”

— “Bheekh mangne ka tarika thoda casual nhi hai?”