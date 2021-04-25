OPEN APP
The Mumbai administration is not planning to conduct a door-to-door vaccination drive, city mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Sunday.

However, she said, some mobile vans may be deployed at various places for the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Speaking about the vaccination supply, she said: "We have enough doses of Covaxin in our hospitals. We expect delivery of more doses of Covishield in a day or two. Today we have a good stock of Remdesivir."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the state will get 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir for the period between 21 and 30 April from the Centre.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state's demand to increase the supply.

He had highlighted the need for more doses of the key medicine, used for the treatment of Covid-19, in the prime minister's interaction with chief ministers and also written to the PM separately on the issue, Thackeray said.

The state deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced that Maharashtra will float a global tender for the vaccines and Remdesivir injections, reported news agency PTI.

"We have decided to float a global tender for Covid-19 vaccines and Remdesivir under a committee, which will be headed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte," he said.

The state requires 17 crore doses of vaccine as it aims to inoculate 8.5 crore people in the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 5,888 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily rise in infections since 30 March.

Increased testing and isolation of patients along with the exodus of migrant labourers may have led to the decline, said an official.

The caseload in the city stands at 6,22,109.

Thackeray had given several hints that the state was considering the reintroduction of lockdown-like measures which prompted migrant labourers to leave the city.

