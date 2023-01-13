Mumbai: PM Modi to inaugurate Metro 2A and Metro 7 on 19 Jan. Deets inside

Mumbai: PM Modi to inaugurate Metro 2A and Metro 7 on 19 Jan. Deets inside2 min read . 06:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating two Metro rails in Mumbai on 19 January. The two metro includes--Metro 2A and Metro 7. Metro 2 A will run between Andheri to west Dahisar, and Metro 7--Andheri East to Dahisar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Mumbai visit on January 19, we are here to do an inspection of this metro line, collectively the metro lines 2A (Andheri-west to Dahisar), Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar)."
"It will give a big relief to Mumbaikars residing in Western suburbs and will reduce traffic too," he added.
Like the national capital Delhi, the Mumbai metro has also been given names by colours. Metro 2 A will come under the 'Yellow line', while Metro 7 will be the 'Red line'.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter wrote, "Mumbai is so looking forward to most popular global leader PM Narendra Modi inaugurate the 35 km long phase 2 of #MumbaiMetro2a - yellow line and #MumbaiMetro7 - red line, bringing about huge relief in the lives of millions of Mumbaikars, especially in Western Mumbai!'.
Both these Metro lines pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) and are expected to reduce traffic from these major roads as well as help reduce crowding in existing suburban local train services.
In April 2022, then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the first phase of the 2A and 7 lines, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) to Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai.
On average, this stretch draws a ridership of 25,000 daily.
Further, CM Shinde said PM Modi will also inaugurate several other important projects.
"Also important Mumbai-based projects pertaining to STPs, Hospitals, concrete roads, and metro lines will be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi. That's why We (DCM & Me) are here to oversee all the preparations," he said.
He further said that the state government is working towards filling up the potholes and concreting the roads.
