Mumbai: PM Modi to inaugurate Metro 2A and Metro 7 on 19 Jan. Deets inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating two Metro rails in Mumbai on 19 January. The two metro includes--Metro 2A and Metro 7. Metro 2 A will run between Andheri to west Dahisar, and Metro 7--Andheri East to Dahisar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Mumbai visit on January 19, we are here to do an inspection of this metro line, collectively the metro lines 2A (Andheri-west to Dahisar), Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar)."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}