Mumbai Police has been known for its quirky take on messages in order to spread social awareness in the city for quite some time now. And what's a better option to grab eyeballs of Mumbaikars than picking a fun situation from the popular American sitcom 'FRIENDS'.

Tapping into the buzz generated by the coming 'Reunion' episode of the "Friends", Mumbai Police have put across a fresh message relevant to the current Covid-19 situation.

Taking to Twitter, it posted, "Reunite with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19, please? Till then, online meet-ups will 'be there for you."

Now, fanatics of this series, which ran for a decade long starting 1994 and is still extremely popular among young and adults alike, will purely relate to the thrill of the show returning for one more episode.

Friends: The Reunion, a special episode starring original stars of the popular comedy show "Friends" is going to stream later this month.

As a teaser of the episode released on Thursday, #FriendsReunion began to trend.

Not to miss the opportunity, Mumbai Police posted their take on Instagram with hashtags #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona.

The Instagram post garnered around 53,000 likes in seven hours and hundreds of comments. The post on Twitter handle of Mumbai Police also won thousands of likes.

Streamer HBO Max has announced that the long-awaited "Friends" reunion special will drop on its platform on May 27.

All six original cast members -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- are coming back for the special, titled "Friends: The Reunion".

"Friends: The Reunion" will debut on the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max and exactly one year after it was originally supposed to air, the streamer said in a statement.

However, the special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year.

Described as a "real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show", the unscripted special will see Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank.

It will feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with "Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

