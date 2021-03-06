Rebuffing the demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Mansukh Hiren case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed the opposition by saying that no one should try to capitalise on the incident.

Raut told reporters on Saturday, "If there are any issues raised by the Opposition in the Hiren death case, it should be investigated. If the Opposition provides information on the case, it should be investigated."

"But I do not think it is right to put the government in the cage of the accused before the investigation is completed. But no one should try to capitalise on his death," he further added.

He also said, "This death of a key witness during the investigation is shocking and unfortunate. There is a public suspicion of whether Hiren was murdered or committed suicide. This doubt needs to be dispelled. What is the reason for his death? Who is responsible for it? The sooner the Home Ministry reveals the truth about all this, the better it will be for the image and reputation of the government."

"There is no need to hand over this investigation to NIA. Mumbai police are capable. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has handed over the probe to the ATS. All the officers are good," he told reporters when asked about the opposition's demand for NIA investigation into the case.

On Friday, the state home minister revealed that the case has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police. Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded a NIA probe into it.

Fadnavis told reporters, "I had demanded the security for Hiren in the Legislative Assembly today along with the NIA probe in the matter. Now after the suicide of Hiren, the suspicion intensifies. I demand an NIA probe in the matter."

On Friday, Mansukh Hiren's body was recovered by the state police from Retibunder Creek on Retibunder road. Police said prima facie it appears that Hiren died by suicide.

Last week, Hiren's vehicle with gelatin sticks was found parked near Mukesh Ambani's residence. According to sources, a handwritten "threat letter" in "broken English" addressed to Ambani and his wife Neeta was also found in the vehicle with explosives on February 25.

The suspect who parked the car (near Ambani's house) was seen in the CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said the Mumbai Police.

The city police has deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via