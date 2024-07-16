Mumbai police arrest engineer for social media bomb threat at Anant Ambani’s wedding

  • According to an official statement, the arrest was made following a thorough investigation into the social media post that had caused widespread concern. The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, is accused of posting a bomb threat that specifically targeted the high-profile wedding event.

The Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Gujarat for allegedly posting a bomb threat on social media regarding the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The arrest was made on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The accused, identified as Viral Shah, is a resident of Vadodara. "He was nabbed this morning by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his residence in Gujarat," the official said.

The incident began when a user on the social media platform X, under the handle @ffsfir, posted a message suggesting a potential bomb threat at the high-profile wedding. The post read, “My mind is wondering shamelessly that half the world would go upside down tomorrow after a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding. trillions of dollars in one pin code,” as quoted by PTI.

In response to the threat, the Mumbai police heightened security measures for the event and launched an investigation. The probe led them to trace the user to Vadodara. Subsequently, a team from the Mumbai crime branch traveled to Gujarat to apprehend Shah, who is now being brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, on July 12. The grand wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and was attended by a host of global celebrities, politicians, leading figures from Hindi and South Indian cinema, and top Indian cricketers.

Mukesh Ambani once revealed that he watches as many as three Bollywood movies a week in his home theater. “You need some amount of escapism in life,” the Indian tycoon told the New York Times in 2008. “Those two or three hours give you relief.”

Sixteen years later, the oligarch became more than just a consumer of make-believe. He is now a purveyor of mass entertainment, a media mogul preparing for the stock-market listing of a digital empire worth as much as $112 billion, according to Jefferies. And what better way to start the countdown than by inviting the world’s rich, glamorous and powerful to a five-month-long wedding extravaganza?

