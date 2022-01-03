Mumbai police have arrested two men posting fraudulent advertisements for a villa and collecting advance payments for the bookings. According to the Mumbai Police, they have duped 12 people in 2021 so far. The fraudsters allegedly duped people with fake bookings of villas and hotels for organising New Year parties. According to media reports, the dupers obtained photos of the bungalows and villas with amenities from hotel booking websites and posted them on their Instagram page with the name luxury.villas.Lonavala.

With 12 cases registered against the accused, they r now spending a good time with us lodged in a lockup #TheVillaVillains pic.twitter.com/5YNtWjUF80 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 1, 2022

The police arrested the duo--Avinash Jadwani (26) and his younger brother Aakash (21) after they got a 10-day booking for New Year celebrations.

The scam was unearthed when a man contacted the real owner and reported it to cyber police. According to DCP (Cyber-Mumbai) Dr Rashmi Karandikar, if anyone has booked villas after calling the number 9653110750 or 8390864676, then they must approach their respective local police station and complain.

On December 27, a 39-year-old director of a foreign media outlet was duped for ₹72,000. She had done advance payments for booking the fake villa in Lonavla for two nights to celebrate New Year with her family. The woman received a confirmation mail from mail address Richfeel Hospitality. She got in touch with "Hardik' and boked the villa. Later, the number of Hardik went switched off. Then she managed to get the details of the bungalow owner (Dharmik Modi) and learned from him that he never posted an ad or received payments from her. Modi said he had received similar inquiries from other callers as well.

Subsequently, the police started the probe and were able to track down the two accused in Viman Nagar, Pune. The two accused were arrested and brought to Mumbai, where they confessed to the crime.

