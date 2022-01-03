Mumbai Police arrest two men for making fake villa bookings for New Year Eve

On December 27, a 39-year-old director of a foreign media outlet was duped for ₹72,000. She had done advance payments for booking the fake villa in Lonavla for two nights to celebrate New Year with her family. The woman received a confirmation mail from mail address Richfeel Hospitality. She got in touch with "Hardik' and boked the villa. Later, the number of Hardik went switched off. Then she managed to get the details of the bungalow owner (Dharmik Modi) and learned from him that he never posted an ad or received payments from her. Modi said he had received similar inquiries from other callers as well.