Mumbai Police arrests Ashwin Kumar Supra from Noida over Ganesh Visarjan bomb scare

Mumbai Police has arrested Ashwin Kumar Supra (50) from Noida, Uttar Pradesh for making bomb blast threat calls during Ganesh Visharjan in Mumbai.

His phone and SIM card that were used to make the threat have been seized and the cops are in the process of transferring him from Noida to Mumbai.

Further investigation will be done, Mumbai Police also informed.

Mumbai police on Friday said they received a threat message claiming that 14 terrorists entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that had been planted in 34 vehicles. Following which, it issued an alert across the city. The sender mentioned that organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' was involved in the matter.

An official informed that the threat message was sent to the traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, as the city police were preparing security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi—the 10th day of the Ganesh festival—scheduled for Saturday.

"This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned to be hoaxes. The Crime Branch has launched an investigation, and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed," the official said.

He, however, mentioned that prima facie, it seems a hoax, but police are investigating the source of the message with the help of technical analysis

Police have also mentioned that there is no reason to panic over the bomb threat as they are taking maximum precaution.

A case was registered at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub section 2,3 and 4 on Friday.

No reason to panic "Earlier also traffic police have received bomb threat messages. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours. They must report any suspicious activity," another official said.