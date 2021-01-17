Mumbai Police arrests man for cheating 22,000 people in name of online shopping

Mumbai Police arrests man for cheating 22,000 people in name of online shopping1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 06:49 PM IST
The Bandra Kurla Complex Cyber Police arrested the accused is alleged of cheating around 22,000 people, especially women for over ₹70 lakhs in the name of online shopping
Mumbai Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating people in the name of online shopping.
The accused arrested on Saturday is alleged of cheating around 22,000 people, especially women for over ₹70 lakhs in the name of online shopping.
The Bandra Kurla Complex Cyber Police station has registered an FIR (First Information Report) under sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology (IT), Act.
As per the police, the accused committed the crime in the name of several online shopping websites. Further investigations are underway.
