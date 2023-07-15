Mumbai Police bans drones, gliders, gathering of 5 or more person till 29 July

Mumbai Police bans drones, gliders, gathering of 5 or more person till 29 July1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Though termed as 'regular' one, the prohibitory order was in view of the possibility of misuse of such objects to target VVIPS, endanger life of public at large, destroy public property and cause law and order disturbance
The Mumbai Police has issued a preventive order and banned the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons over the metropolis for 30 days, an official said on 15 July.
