Mumbai Police bans drones, gliders, gathering of 5 or more person till 29 July
1 min read15 Jul 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
( with inputs from PTI )
Though termed as 'regular' one, the prohibitory order was in view of the possibility of misuse of such objects to target VVIPS, endanger life of public at large, destroy public property and cause law and order disturbance
The Mumbai Police has issued a preventive order and banned the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons over the metropolis for 30 days, an official said on 15 July.
Though termed as a 'regular' one, the prohibitory order was given the possibility of misuse of such objects to target VVIPS, endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property, and cause law and order disturbance, added the official.
Apart from this, the order also restricts unlawful assemblies of five or more persons, as the police gathered information from various sources about the likelihood of a breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquility from such gatherings.
The ban covers processions, the use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifying systems, musical bands, and bursting of firecrackers, said the official.
But, the order exempted marriage and funeral functions, statutory meeting of companies, clubs, and assemblies in and around cinemas, halls, schools, etc.
The part in the prohibitory order about unlawful assembly will be in place from Saturday till July 29, the Mumbai police official said.
